Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

