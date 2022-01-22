PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,985 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 47.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 46,024.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.