SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 46.54% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SWK will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

