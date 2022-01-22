Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,355 shares of company stock worth $3,345,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

