SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

SSRM opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $19,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $12,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

