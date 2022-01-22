Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,237 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 62.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,341.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

