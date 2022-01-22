Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Telos has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

