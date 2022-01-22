Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

FLLV opened at $47.97 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

