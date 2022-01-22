PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

