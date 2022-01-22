NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

NUMV stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

