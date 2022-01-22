LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

