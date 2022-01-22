PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

