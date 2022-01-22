Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,691 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

