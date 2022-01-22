Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $74.89 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

