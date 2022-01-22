Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00.

EQH opened at $33.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

