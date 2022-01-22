Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells $1,319,250.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Calix by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $3,751,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

