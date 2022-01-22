Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COUR opened at $19.35 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

