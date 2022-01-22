Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells 37,568 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VITL stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.24 million, a P/E ratio of 137.75 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 49.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395,156 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

