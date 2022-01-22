Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells 37,568 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VITL stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.24 million, a P/E ratio of 137.75 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
