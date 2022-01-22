Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OUKPY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

