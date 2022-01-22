Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Megaport in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

