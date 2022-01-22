Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

KUASF opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.