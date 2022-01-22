International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICAGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.16 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.