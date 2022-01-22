Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VIOG stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.32 and a 1-year high of $249.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.82.

