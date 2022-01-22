Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

