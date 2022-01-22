Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $243,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $441.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

