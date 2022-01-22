Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,229 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

FIVE opened at $159.07 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.52 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

