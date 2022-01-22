Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,003 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 654,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.