Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.99 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

