Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ONCR stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $26.77.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.