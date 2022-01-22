LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 6.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 6,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,598,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.