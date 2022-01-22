LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 6.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 6,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,598,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
