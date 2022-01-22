Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 243,341 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $17.34.
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.