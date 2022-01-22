Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 243,341 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. Research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

