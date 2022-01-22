WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WNS opened at $85.61 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

