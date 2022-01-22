First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $812,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

