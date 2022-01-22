Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap One alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.