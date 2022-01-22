Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
