Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 59,211 shares.The stock last traded at $145.00 and had previously closed at $143.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Get Heska alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.