Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 44,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,566,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

