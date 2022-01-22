Raymond James & Associates Takes $747,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

