Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,493,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,372,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

NYSE:MCW opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.