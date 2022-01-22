Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $188,719,000. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $56,378,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $79,222,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,074.

STEM opened at $12.51 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.