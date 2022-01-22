Critical Comparison: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) vs. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -1.03% 4.06% 2.51% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

56.1% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Landstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.38 -$15.12 million ($0.18) -25.83 Landstar $30,000.00 454,315.35 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

Landstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alto Ingredients and Landstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Landstar.

Risk and Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Landstar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

