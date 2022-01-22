Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.85 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

