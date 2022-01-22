Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,025.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $830.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $907.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $943.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.94. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

