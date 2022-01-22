ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $176.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

