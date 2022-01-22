Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.