Wedbush Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of WTFC opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

