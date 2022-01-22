Raymond James & Associates Sells 52,312 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 534,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

EFL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.