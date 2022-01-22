Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

