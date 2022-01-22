OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $745.81 million, a P/E ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.