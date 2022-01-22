Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.