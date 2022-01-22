Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $19.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

